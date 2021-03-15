New Jersey Resources Boosts FY21 NFE Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday raised its net financial earnings or NFE guidance for the full-year 2021, due primarily to better-than-anticipated results at NJR Energy Services (Energy Services).

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects NFE in a range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share, up from the previously announced range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.71 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

