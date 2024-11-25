New Jersey Resources Boosts Finances with Solar Sale

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
New Jersey Resources ( (NJR) ) has shared an announcement.
New Jersey Resources Corporation has successfully sold its residential solar portfolio for $132.5 million to Spruce Power Holding’s affiliate, marking a strategic move to reduce debt and enhance working capital. The company’s fiscal 2024 results highlight a solid performance with net income rising to $289.8 million, up from $264.7 million in 2023, and net financial earnings reaching $290.8 million. The company exceeded its earnings guidance, showcasing robust growth across all segments and setting a promising outlook for fiscal 2025 with increased dividend projections.
See more data about NJR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.