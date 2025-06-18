New Jersey Rep. Thomas Kean Bought Over $4K Worth of Amazon.com Stock: Here's What You Should Know

An official report on June 17, 2025 reveals Representative Thomas Kean's recent purchase of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock, valued between $4,004 and $60,000. The transaction took place on May 8, 2025, as per the June filing.

At this time, Amazon.com shares are trading up 1.37% at $217.76.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Thomas Kean completed 95 stock transactions totaling more than $361 thousand. Aon and Johnson & Johnson stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Aon (NYSE:AON): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Thomas Kean's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Aon AON STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-27 Becton Dickinson BDX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-13 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-08 Crown Holdings CCK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-05-08 Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-05

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

