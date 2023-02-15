New Jersey moves up 100% clean power goals to 2035

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed executive orders aimed at accelerating the state's move to clean energy by 15 years, including electrifying buildings and transportation and planning for changes to natural gas-burning utilities.

Under the orders, New Jersey will move up its target of requiring 100% of electricity sold in the state to come from clean energy sources to 2035, Murphy's office said in a release. The orders also set goals for the electrification of the state's building sector and "planning for the future" natural gas utilities.

Generally, clean energy involves renewable sources like wind and solar.

New grant funding will go toward heavy duty electric vehicles, under the governor's orders, while the state will also begin the process of requiring all new cars sold starting in 2035 to have zero emissions.

