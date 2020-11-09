Cryptocurrencies

New Jersey Moves Closer to Crypto License With Introduction of Senate Bill

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
New Jersey State House

New Jersey has inched closer to implementing a cryptocurrency license similar to the “BitLicense” mandated in neighboring New York since 2015.

  • Sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou (D.-35), a bill known as the “Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Act” was introduced to the Senate last Thursday.
  • Senate bill 3132 seeks to regulate cryptocurrency service providers under the oversight of the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance.
  • The proposed law would require the issuance of a license for any entity looking to provide digital asset trading, storage, purchase, sales, exchange, borrowing/lending or issuance services.
  • Those entities, including businesses and individuals, will not be able to conduct any business activity unless they either have obtained a license in New Jersey or have a reciprocal license in another state.
  • Unlicensed entities operating in New Jersey could be on the hook for $500 a day until an application for a license is filed.
  • The senate bill follows the introduction of same legislation to the state’s General Assembly in February (where it’s bill number A2891) and subsequent referral to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
  • A presence in both houses would appear to signal a high likelihood the bill could become law, or at least is being taken seriously.

See also: New Jersey Lawmaker Wants to Create a Crypto License

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How the U.S. National Election Can Impact #Crypto Adoption

    Ken Nakamura, Head of Stablecoin at GMO Internet, discusses wide-scale adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets.

    Oct 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular