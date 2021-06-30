New Jersey awards Orsted, Shell, EDF offshore wind farm tenders

Changes sources, adds detail

June 30 (Reuters) - New Jersey regulators on Wednesday announced that Orsted ORSTED.CO and a consortium between Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and EDF EDF.PA have been awarded two offshore wind farm tenders in the Northeastern state, which it said would be a boon for local manufacturing and create 7,000 jobs.

EDF and Shell won a tender to build the 1,510-megawatt (MW) Atlantic Shores wind farm, while Orsted won a tender to build the 1,148-MW Ocean Wind 2 farm.

"Staff believes that a portfolio solution with two awardees has the potential to position New Jersey favorably to achieve greater manufacturing capacity to support New Jersey's and neighboring states' (offshore wind) procurement goals," the state's Board of Public Utilities said on Wednesday.

The contracts would result in over 2,658 MW of electricity that can power 1.15 million homes and reduce 5 million short tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)

