New Italy-Austria power line starts operating, doubling import capacity

ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A new 80-million euro ($87.78 million) electricity power line that doubles import capacity between Italy and Austria started operating on Friday, Italian state-controlled grid operator Terna TRN.MI said.

The connection extends for 28 kilometres along the Italian-Austrian border and allows the two countries to increase the maximum import capacity to 300 MW, doubling the current one, a statement said.

The infrastructure will also ensure increased electricity exchanges, transporting lower-cost electricity from abroad towards energy-intensive areas, benefiting the national electrical system, it added.

"The interconnection with Austria is a further and significant step forward for the development of an increasingly secure, efficient and interconnected European power grid", said Terna Chief Executive Giuseppina Di Foggia in the statement.

($1 = 0.9113 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

