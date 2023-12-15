News & Insights

New Italy-Austria power line starts operating, doubling import capacity

December 15, 2023 — 06:06 am EST

ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A new 80-million euro ($87.78 million) electricity power line that doubles import capacity between Italy and Austria started operating on Friday, Italian state-controlled grid operator Terna TRN.MI said.

The connection extends for 28 kilometres along the Italian-Austrian border and allows the two countries to increase the maximum import capacity to 300 MW, doubling the current one, a statement said.

The infrastructure will also ensure increased electricity exchanges, transporting lower-cost electricity from abroad towards energy-intensive areas, benefiting the national electrical system, it added.

"The interconnection with Austria is a further and significant step forward for the development of an increasingly secure, efficient and interconnected European power grid", said Terna Chief Executive Giuseppina Di Foggia in the statement.

