New Israel government to approve 2020-2021 budget in 90 days

TEL AVIV, April 21 (Reuters) - Israel's newly formed government plans to approve a dual-year budget for 2020 and 2021 within 90 days of its inauguration and will include special funding to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, according to the coalition agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival Benny Gantz signed a deal on Monday to form a national emergency government, ending a year of unprecedented political deadlock.

Under the agreement, the budget will be updated at the beginning of 2021, at which time a 2022 budget will be approved. A budget for 2023 is slated to be approved by the end of 2022.

One of the major challenges for the new coalition will be to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis, which has seen growth hit hard by a government lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Increasingly stringent restrictions have largely confined Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and causing unemployment to soar.

The more-than-one-year political stalemate had made it difficult to take proper fiscal steps, since caretaker governments are limited in power.

In the absence of a 2020 state budget, a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget is being used. Israel had a budget deficit in March of 4% of GDP over the past 12 months.

The government has already said it will spend 80 billion shekels ($22.5 billion) to help the economy, particularly those who lost their jobs, weather the coronavirus crisis.

The coalition deal said the budget would address unemployment, removing unnecessary barriers, financial support for businesses and the self-employed, and other actions to "deal with the difficult recession facing Israel's economy".

The Bank of Israel, which this month cut short-term interest rates for the first time in five years, forecasts an economic contraction of 5.3% in 2020, bouncing back with growth of close to 9% next year as long as the economy soon returns to normal.

($1 = 3.5549 shekels)

