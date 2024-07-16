New iOS 18 Public Beta Doesn’t Prevent Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Slip

It was a big day for tech giant Apple (AAPL) today as it rolled out the public beta version of iOS 18 ahead of the “Scary Fast” event to hit in October. Or maybe earlier; it’s hard to tell. But the news wasn’t all that welcome to investors, who sent shares down fractionally in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

The public beta gives Apple buffs a chance to check out some of the new features ahead of the upcoming fall release, and there’s quite a bit to see. However, the biggest draw won’t arrive yet, as Apple Intelligence won’t be hitting until “later this summer.”

However, there will still be quite a bit to try out. There have been several updates to the “core user interface,” including the Control Center and both lock and home screens. Photos got a redesign, Messages got a splash of color, and camera and flashlight shortcuts can be switched as needed. And yes, for those with recent devices, you’ll be able to send text messages via satellite if you’re in a dead zone with no other signal.

But Then, Some Concerns…

All wasn’t exactly well for Apple today, as it announced that Taboola (TBLA) would be handling advertising sales on both Apple News and Apple Stocks. The move was met with some skepticism, though several reports suggested that Taboola’s range and connections to advertisers and publishers would prove helpful overall.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 25 Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 20.79% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AAPL price target of $230.25 per share implies 1.45% downside risk.

