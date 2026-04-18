Key Points

This trillion-dollar conglomerate benefits from impressive revenue diversification, as it has its hands in numerous end markets.

By operating with extreme financial discipline and a large cash cushion, this business helps its shareholders sleep well at night.

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While complex market strategies might get attention simply because they sound smart, investors shouldn't ignore those opportunities that might seem boring, as they can be less risky. Successful investing is partly about protecting the downside, which can make for a smoother ride to building wealth.

If you're new to investing, this financial stock is one of the safest places to start.

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Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) into a gargantuan conglomerate worth $1 trillion. This makes it the largest financial enterprise by market cap, according to research from The Motley Fool.

It's difficult to argue that this isn't one of the safest businesses to buy and hold. Berkshire's revenue diversification is notable, as it has exposure to industries ranging from railroads and energy to manufacturing, retail, and insurance. It also has a massive public equities portfolio consisting of high-quality holdings.

The company's culture prioritizes operating with capital discipline. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Berkshire had $373 billion in cash on its balance sheet. While this stockpile is partly the result of a lack of meaningful investment opportunities, the cash hoard provides the business with an invaluable financial cushion.

And this is precisely why Berkshire is able to successfully navigate the inevitable recessionary periods that pop up. This is a stock that will surely help its shareholders sleep well at night.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.