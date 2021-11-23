New Indian law will allow only a few cryptocurrencies, government says

Contributor
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

India is looking to bar all but a few private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a cryptocurrency and regulation bill in the winter session of the parliament, the government said late on Tuesday.

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India is looking to bar all but a few private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a cryptocurrency and regulation bill in the winter session of the parliament, the government said late on Tuesday.

The government will allow only certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses, it said, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed Editing by Peter Graff)

((abhirup.roy@thomsonreuters.com; + 91 22 6180 7067; Reuters Messaging: abhirup.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More