Markets
BA

New Indian Carrier Orders 72 737 MAX Airplanes From Boeing

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, has ordered 72 737 MAX airplanes to build its fleet. The order is valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices. The order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said, "We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies."

Akasa Air plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular