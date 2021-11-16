New Indian Carrier Orders 72 737 MAX Airplanes From Boeing

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, has ordered 72 737 MAX airplanes to build its fleet. The order is valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices. The order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said, "We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies."

Akasa Air plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022.

