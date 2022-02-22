New import rules take effect in Egypt, key commodities exempt

CAIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Regulations requiring importers in Egypt to use letters of credit as payment came into effect on Tuesday, though some basic food items and imports by foreign companies are exempt, the Federation of Egyptian Banks (FEB) said in a statement.

The central bank last week issued a decision requiring importers to use letters of credit instead of a cash-against-documents system in a move that importers say would drive up inflation.

Imports of medicines, tea, meat and poultry, fish, wheat, oil, powdered milk, baby formula, beans, lentils, butter and corn are exempt. Imports with a value of less than $5,000, express post shimpments, as well as imports by foreign companies and their subsidiaries, are also exempt, the statement said.

A group of trade and business associations had complained in a letter to the prime minister last week that the new rules could exacerbate supply chain problems, increase production costs and drive up inflation.

Importers told Reuters that letters of credit would also require more payment in advance, tying up funds that could otherwise be invested in their business while also driving up input costs and prices of products sold on the local market.

A central bank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. Its governor last week said that the new rules would have no impact on Egypt's foreign trade.

According to the FEB statement, banks have been asked to faciliate the issuance of letters of credit, including by lowering issuance fees to match those of the cash-against-documents system.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly last week said that the government was working on measures with the central bank to protect local industry, improve governance of the import system and ensure the quality of imports.

