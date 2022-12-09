New Iberian pipeline to France will be exclusively for green hydrogen, Portugal says

December 09, 2022 — 06:23 am EST

belen Carreno for Reuters

MADRID, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The new H2MED pipeline to be built between eastern Spain and southern France will be exclusively used to ship green hydrogen, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Friday.

He added that the renewable fuel produced in the Iberian peninsula will be "particularly competitive".

