New Iberian pipeline to France will be exclusively for green hydrogen, Portugal says

MADRID, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The new H2MED pipeline to be built between eastern Spain and southern France will be exclusively used to ship green hydrogen, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Friday.

He added that the renewable fuel produced in the Iberian peninsula will be "particularly competitive".

(Reporting by belen Carreno, writing by Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.