New Huo Technology Sets Board Meeting for Financial Review

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024, to discuss the company’s annual financial results and potential dividend declaration. This meeting will provide insights into the company’s performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the company’s financial health and strategic decisions will influence its stock value.

