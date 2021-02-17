New Horizon Health shares surge 200% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong investors show no signs of easing up on a rampant appetite for initial public offerings (IPOs), with shares of New Horizon Health 6606.HK rising by up to 200% on its first day of trading on Thursday.

The shares, which rose to as high as HK$80 in the debut session on the Hong Kong stock exchange, were issued at HK$26.66 ($3.44), helping the Chinese biotech firm raise $263 million.

The deal was hotly pursued by investors, with the retail portion oversubscribed 4,133 times after the company received 1.06 million subscriptions, filings showed.

New Horizon's share price surge maintains the recent run of first trading day pops, after stock of Kuaishou Technology 1024.HK more than doubled when it debuted on Feb. 5.

($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

