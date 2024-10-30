New Horizon Health Appoints Experienced CFO Amid Trading Suspension

New Horizon Health Limited (HK:6606) has released an update.

New Horizon Health Limited has appointed Mr. CHOI Yiau Chong as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Mr. Choi brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets and finance, having previously held senior roles at Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Additionally, trading in the company’s shares remains suspended as they work towards fulfilling the Resumption Guidance.

For further insights into HK:6606 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.