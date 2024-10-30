News & Insights

Stocks

New Horizon Health Appoints Experienced CFO Amid Trading Suspension

October 30, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Horizon Health Limited (HK:6606) has released an update.

New Horizon Health Limited has appointed Mr. CHOI Yiau Chong as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Mr. Choi brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets and finance, having previously held senior roles at Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Additionally, trading in the company’s shares remains suspended as they work towards fulfilling the Resumption Guidance.

For further insights into HK:6606 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.