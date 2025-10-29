New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) Price Target Increased by 167.44% to 5.91

The average one-year price target for New Horizon Aircraft (NasdaqCM:HOVR) has been revised to $5.91 / share. This is an increase of 167.44% from the prior estimate of $2.21 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 155.98% from the latest reported closing price of $2.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Horizon Aircraft. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 63.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOVR is 0.00%, an increase of 168.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,170.22% to 1,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 822K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 352K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 216K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOVR by 111.46% over the last quarter.

