New Hope sees lower coal prices, higher costs thinning 2H profits

MELBOURNE, March 24 (Reuters) - Australian coal producer New Hope Corp NHX.AX said on Tuesday that attributable profit after income tax fell to $69.8 million in the first half of the year, compared with $120.2 million during the same period a year earlier.

It declared a fully franked interim dividend of 6.0 cents per share in an earnings report filed to the Australian stock exchange.

Production volumes are expected to be slightly softer in the second half, which will have negative impact on unit costs, it said. Lower coal prices expected in the second half and cost increases point to a lower profit in the second half, it said.

(Reporting by Bangalore desk; Writing by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.