New Hope Corporation’s Strong Quarter with Rising Coal Sales

New Hope Corporation Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ended October 2024, with a 40.8% increase in underlying EBITDA, driven by increased coal production and higher pricing. The company achieved a significant rise in coal sales, particularly at its Bengalla Mine, while also reducing cash costs. Despite safety challenges, the company maintains a strong cash balance and has set ambitious production guidance for the next financial year.

