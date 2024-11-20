News & Insights

New Hope Corporation’s AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

November 20, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

New Hope Corporation Limited (AU:NHC) has released an update.

New Hope Corporation Limited’s Annual General Meeting concluded with all resolutions being successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the appointment of a new auditor, indicating strategic continuity and oversight. The meeting outcomes demonstrate investor confidence in the company’s governance and future direction.

