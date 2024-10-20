New Hope Corporation’s 2024 AGM: Key Details and Insights

New Hope Corporation Limited (AU:NHC) has released an update.

New Hope Corporation Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 21, where shareholders can engage with the Board and CEO on the company’s performance and strategic direction. Key agenda items include financial statements, director elections, and CEO performance rights. Shareholders can attend in person or via a live webcast.

