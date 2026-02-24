New Hope Corporation (NHPEF) Price Target Increased by 11.75% to 3.23

The average one-year price target for New Hope Corporation (OTCPK:NHPEF) has been revised to $3.23 / share. This is an increase of 11.75% from the prior estimate of $2.89 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $3.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.54% from the latest reported closing price of $3.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Hope Corporation. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 34.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHPEF is 0.05%, an increase of 53.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.93% to 41,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,609K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,157K shares , representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,118K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 15.35% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,018K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares , representing a decrease of 52.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 29.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,582K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,054K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.