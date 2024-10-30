News & Insights

New Hope Corporation Issues New Securities on ASX

October 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

New Hope Corporation Limited (AU:NHC) has released an update.

New Hope Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 641,459 new ordinary fully paid securities, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial activities and potential growth strategies. This move may attract the attention of investors looking at the company’s stock performance in the ASX market.

