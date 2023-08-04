New Hope Corp (ASX:NHC) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 6.64

The average one-year price target for New Hope Corp (ASX:NHC) has been revised to 6.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 6.27 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.43 to a high of 14.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.69% from the latest reported closing price of 5.37 / share.

New Hope Corp Maintains 17.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 17.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Hope Corp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHC is 0.12%, a decrease of 34.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 43,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3,330K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,147K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares, representing an increase of 38.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 17.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,125K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 12.80% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,993K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,446K shares, representing a decrease of 115.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 59.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,952K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 11.94% over the last quarter.

