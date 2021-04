TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co's 7267.T newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe said on Friday that the company aimed to include advanced driver-assistance systems in all of its models in major markets by 2030.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.