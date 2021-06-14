New Home (NYSE:NWHM) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into New Home (NYSE:NWHM), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on New Home is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$8.3m ÷ (US$540m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, New Home has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for New Home's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating New Home's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From New Home's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at New Home. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.5% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect New Home to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 42% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

New Home does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for New Home that you might be interested in.

