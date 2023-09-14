New Highs in Cattle Market

A strong Thursday rally of as much as 1.35% led fat cattle to new LoC highs, and October’s $2.32 gain set a new all time high for the lead month. Sep feeders stayed under their high printed Monday, but were also up by 0.66% on the day. The Nov and Jan contracts rallied as much as $3.77 (1.45%) and set LoC highs. USDA again had light volumes reported for Thursday’s cash trade. Sales were mostly $185-$186 in NE and the WCB. The South remains unestablished. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from 9/12 was up another 28 cents to $251.16.

FAS reported a yearly low for beef sales made during the week that ended 9/7. The 6,220k MT sold was down 48% wk/wk and 49% yr/yr. China was the top buyer for the week, though with just 2k MT. Beef shipments were reported at 13.2k MT, a 36-wk low. Accumulated shipments remain 12% behind last year’s pace with 569.7k MT shipped.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report for Thursday afternoon had Choice quoted at $306.37 and Select at $286.86. That was a $1.18 drop and a 33 cent drop respectively. USDA’s week-to-date cattle slaughter under federal inspection is estimated at 502k head. That is down 9k head from the same week last year through Thursday.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $185.475, up $2.325,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $190.350, up $2.500,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $194.975, up $2.600,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.175, up $1.675

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $261.875, up $2.825

