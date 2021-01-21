New Highs for Nasdaq, S&P; Q4 Earnings for INTC, IBM & CSX

Another day, another record close for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes today. While the Dow fell just short of closing in the green (which would have set another all-time high there, too), the S&P squeaked just above it, +0.03%. The Nasdaq, supported by 1.3% growth in Tech on the day, rose 0.55%. The small-cap Russell 2000 dipped 0.89% this Thursday.



Intel INTC was apparently so excited to report its excellent Q4 earnings report, it couldn’t wait until after the bell. Earnings of $1.52 per share was well out in front of the $1.10 expected, on quarterly revenues of $19.98 billion, which topped the Zacks consensus by 14.36%. Intel’s strong quarter was led by added strength in Data Center revenue, which grew 16% year over year to $6.1 billion, above the $5.5 billion estimate.



The tech giant also raised its dividend yield 5%, as well as gave strong guidance for Q1 earnings and sales. Shares rose 6.5% before the closing bell on account of the early reporting, but has given back around 0.8% in late trading. For more on INTC’s earnings, click here.



IBM IBM, on the other hand, beat earnings estimates yet again (Big Blue has not posted a negative earnings surprise in six years, albeit by typically low margins): $2.07 per share outpaced the $1.78 our analysts were expecting. That said, revenues were lower for the fourth straight month, to $20.37 billion from a $20.59 billion consensus estimate. Its Cloud/Cognitive business, including the recent acquisition Red Hat, fell 5% year over year to $6.84 billion for the quarter. The company offered no guidance for Q1 or fiscal 2021.



CSX Corp. CSX also put out mixed Q4 figures after the closing bell. Earnings missed estimates by a penny to 99 cents per share. Revenues, though, gained $2.83 billion from the estimated $2.75 billion, down 2% year over year. The railway major only has two earnings misses in the past six years. Shares were down 1.7% in regular Thursday training, and are flat in late trading.



