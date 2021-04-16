New high-voltage line between Italy and France faces further delay

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - A new high-voltage power line under construction between France and Italy is now expected to enter service at the earliest by the end of 2021, French grid operator RTE said on Friday.

The interconnector was previously scheduled to be in service at the end of 2020 but has since faced extensive delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line will be the first direct-current connection between Italy and France and will increase power transport capacity between the countries by about 40% to 1,200 megawatts (MW), reaching maximum exchange capacity of 4,350 MW.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

