New Health Coaching Service on questhealth.com Set to Boost DGX Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX has availed a personalized, one-on-one health coaching service on questhealth.com, through its subsidiary, Pack Health. The holistic programs focus on several key areas, including general health, weight management, chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

For a more customised experience, individuals can pair their Quest lab work with their health coaching to put their diagnostic insights into action.

Predicting DGX Stock Movement Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, DGX shares edged up 0.3%, finishing at $161.94. The company’s strong consumer focus is helping it to capture growing opportunities in consumer-initiated testing and demand for expanded access to basic health care. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to positively boost market sentiment towards DGX stock.

Quest Diagnostics currently has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2024 earnings are expected to grow by 2.2% on a 6.2% improvement in revenues. It delivered an earnings beat of 3.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Importance of Quest Diagnostics’ New Service

Efficacy is one of the key factors for consumers when purchasing wellness products, with nearly one in five U.S. consumers preferring personalized products and services. Despite nearly 60% of Americans wanting health coaching, many have not had the service offered to them by a healthcare provider or employer. Changing behavior is often essential to preventing chronic diseases and achieving better health.

Quest Diagnostics’ new health coaching service is available as a 4-session package for $225 or a 6-session package for $275. Each package includes a welcome kit with training booklets, an exercise stretch band, and additional health resources to empower individuals on their health journeys. The curated digital content features weekly learning modules and informative articles and videos.



Through this, individuals can receive a one-on-one virtual coaching sessions with a dedicated health advisor, all of whom hold a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach certification. Regular texts and emails from a health advisor will help keep individuals on track and motivated toward their unique health goals. Moreover, they can also share any recent lab test results ordered through questhealth.com or their doctor with their health advisor, which is encouraged as it provides valuable insights into risk of preventable diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Industry Prospects Favoring DGX

Per a Research report, the global health coach market was valued at $17.5 billion (estimated) in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.6% by 2034. Increasing awareness of behavioral and mental wellbeing is projected to have a huge effect on this market. A varied range of programs are being offered by various market players, along with the growing requirement of health coaches across various commercial entities.

More Updates From DGX

In October, 2024, Quest Diagnostics announced that it has been awarded several contracts by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support testing and sustained laboratory readiness for two emerging infectious diseases recently identified in people in the Americas. The agreements aim to enhance the nation’s ability to respond to avian influenza and Oropouche viruses by ensuring a national commercial laboratory provider can quickly supplement public health laboratories during outbreaks.

DGX Stock Price Performance

Year to date, shares of DGX have increased 17.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 18.9%.

DGX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Quest Diagnostics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra PEN, Haemonetics HAE and Globus Medical GMED, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Penumbra shares have risen 11% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have jumped 8.1% to $2.79 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have jumped 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 3.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.2%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.

Estimates for Globus Medical’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 3.9% to $2.95 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 87.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.8% rise. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.65%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.69%.

