New Guidance for Comparing Retirement Annuities

Based on the results of a recent Invesco retirement income study, 83% of people with defined contribution savings plans expect it to be their largest source of income during retirement. However, some data is showing retirement portfolios were down as much as 23% last year. When you add in inflation, which is making everyday costs expensive, investors may not be able to rely on their 401k for income this year. That’s why John Faustino, the head of Broadridge’s Fi360, is recommending advisors and their clients consider the use of annuities as guaranteed income solutions in DC plans through Broadridge’s retirement income consortium. The consortium includes leading annuity providers such as Allianz, Nationwide, and TIAA, as well as data and analytics firms that work with advisors, such as Fi360, Cannex, and Fiduciary Insights. In an interview with planadviser, Faustino noted that the consortium recently “published criteria for comparing retirement income solutions contained within what we call our prudent practices, which is a collection of legislation, regulation and case law.” He also mentioned that they’re launching a software tool based on this methodology later in the year. The criteria are “designed to help advisers document their reasoning for selecting a particular retirement income solution for a plan and to help them monitor their selections and the overall process.”

Finsum:Broadridge’s retirement income consortium, made up of annuity providers and data firms, published criteria for comparing retirement income solutions such as annuities.

advisors

annuities

retirement

income

