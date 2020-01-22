New Guatemalan government won't cancel U.S. asylum deal

Guatemala's new government will continue receiving Central American migrants under an asylum agreement with the United States, Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo said on Wednesday, in a boost to the Trump administration's efforts to curb migration.
