New Guatemalan government won't cancel U.S. asylum deal

Reuters
Guatemala's new government will continue receiving Central American migrants under an asylum agreement with the United States, Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo said on Wednesday, in a boost to the Trump administration's efforts to curb migration.

