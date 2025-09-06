New to Growth Stocks? Here's 1 Every Investor Should Have on Their Radar.

Key Points MP Materials owns the Mountain Pass mine, where rare earths are produced.

The company is developing a rare earth magnet production facility.

Potential investors should do their due diligence to ensure MP Materials is the right stock for them with respect to risk exposure.

Whether you're an investor with decades of experience or you're just starting out on your investing journey, venturing into the field of growth stocks can be an overwhelming endeavor right now. From artificial intelligence (AI) specialists to companies pioneering next-generation nuclear energy reactors, there's no shortage of stocks that offer serious growth potential to consider.

But of all the candidates, it's a rare earth stock that warrants serious attention from growth investors right now.

Don't pass up the operator of the Mountain Pass mine

One of the distinguishing attributes of quality growth stocks is competitive advantages. When a company retains a significant competitive advantage -- such as rare earth producer MP Materials (NYSE: MP) has over its mining peers -- it makes the company's growth potential a lot more alluring.

With the issuance of President Trump's executive orders in May, it's clear that there's strong interest in shoring up the national supply of rare earths. This may suggest to mining companies that getting into the rare earths business would be a wise strategy right now. However, unlike with other minerals, there's hardly a trove of rare earth deposits identified. This steep barrier to entry represents a key competitive advantage for MP Materials which own the Mountain Pass mine, a rich deposit of rare earths located in California.

Similarly, there's a limited number of companies producing rare earth magnet -- components critical to various industries from tech to defense. This represents yet another reason why MP Materials is so appealing. The company is developing a rare-earth magnet production facility that's supposed to commence operations in 2027. Already, MP Materials is receiving interest with respect to the facility. Apple, for example, signed a long-term agreement with MP Materials this summer related to rare earth magnets produced at the facility.

MP Materials is a must-watch stock for growth investors

With formidable competitive advantages and the prospect of catalysts on the horizon, MP Materials is a must-watch growth stock right now. Risks still exist with the stock, however, so investors must investigate MP Materials thoroughly to ensure it's right for them.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.