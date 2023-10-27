New Grocery Store Scams: Watch Out for These Money Traps at the Checkout Line

Between shoplifting, return scams and even acts of violence, crime is on the rise at grocery stores. But now, criminals are targeting not just supermarkets, but unsuspecting shoppers who are simply there to buy food.

The next time you’re in the grocery store, stay alert, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for these scams — which often take place at or near the checkout line.

Beware of These Supermarket Scams

Law enforcement organizations are warning shoppers to be vigilant when grocery shopping. Both individuals and groups of criminals are targeting people with the following scams near the checkout line.

Distraction Theft

The Bethel Park Police Department issued a crime watch alert on Facebook about an increase in so-called distraction thefts.

The scam — which is not unique to small-town Pennsylvania — involves organized groups of thieves who target shoppers, typically women with purses open and exposed in shopping carts. One member of the group distracts the shopper and another swipes money, a wallet, credit cards or other valuables from the open bag.

BPPD received reports of three such crimes in a single weekend.

The Found Money Scam

The Elkhart, Indiana, Police Department issued its own Facebook warning about a scam similar to distraction theft — but this one targets shoppers at self-checkout.

Here, too, the scam involves multiple criminals working in tandem. One drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet, points it out and uses the seemingly kind gesture as a cover to stand close and watch as the victim punches a pin number into the keypad.

The scammer then follows the victim to the parking lot, where a cooperating suspect approaches the victim and says the $10 bill belongs to them. While the victim is distracted, the original suspect swipes the victim’s card associated with the pin number they observed inside.

The Gift Card Scam

USA Today recently reported on a clever new scam involving gift cards, which are often placed close to the register for shoppers to grab as last-minute presents on the way out.

Criminals open gift cards, copy the information and replace them in a way that makes the packaging look undisturbed. When an unsuspecting customer buys the gift card, it’s automatically activated and the scammer spends the funds before the purchaser or card recipient ever has a chance.

Experts recommend buying gift cards online or only in stores where they’re secured behind the counter, and never to purchase whose packaging shows evidence of tampering.

The Kind-Hearted Shopper Scam

When you’re at the grocery store, be aware of scammers looking to prey on your good nature. Several people have reported buying items like diapers and baby formula at the request of people claiming to be down-and-out parents who can’t afford basic necessities for their newborn babies. The scammers ask the kind-hearted shopper to get a receipt “just in case” while they wait outside, beyond the watch of store employees who might recognize them from previous encounters.

When the good Samaritan leaves, the scammer brings the items back and returns them for cash.

Not All Checkout Line Money Traps Are Scams

Grocery stores made an art out of parting shoppers from their money at the checkout line long before scammers decided to get in on the action. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews, warns against the following money traps designed to snare shoppers as they approach the register.

Warranty Upsells

If you’re buying pricey electronics or appliances, expect the clerk to try to wring a little more out of you when it’s time to pay.

“Very often, associates will try to sell you extended or additional warranties at the register for these expensive purchases, but they may not be necessary,” said Ramhold. “Depending on your credit card company, you may get an extended warranty just for using it to buy the item in question, but even if not, the warranty may be more expensive than what it’s actually worth for the product. Unless you really feel like the extra protection is needed — and it’s offering substantially more for the cost — it’s best to skip these.”

Credit Card Applications

Associates at many stores are trained to tell you that you can save money on your purchase or get some other perk by applying for a store credit card.

“However, unless you’re a regular shopper, there’s a good chance these credit cards won’t be worth it and can just end up being an easy way to rack up debt, especially if you’re unable to pay off the bill each month,” said Ramhold. “Odds are good that if you’re a regular shopper at a particular store, you’re at least somewhat familiar with the credit card options available. If there’s a legitimate benefit and it won’t cause you financial issues to apply for one, then go for it.

But if you’re only doing so in an effort to save on one particular purchase, it’s likely not worth it.”

Impulse Purchases

Store planners deliberately and strategically choose the items that stare you down in the checkout line — and it’s all about tempting you to make unplanned, often unnecessary purchases on your way out.

“If you’re shopping at a grocery store or a big-box store, the drinks and snacks near the register probably aren’t going to be the thing that breaks the bank for you,” said Ramhold. “However, other impulse purchases can include things like gift cards, earbuds and even health and beauty

items like small packets of OTC meds or lip balms. While you might legitimately need those items and not realize it until you’re staring at them while waiting to check out, the odds are good you’ll find better deals by stepping out of line and going to the relevant department elsewhere in the store. Skip the impulse purchase and buy a product with good reviews elsewhere to make sure you’re getting the best deal.”

