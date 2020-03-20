New Gold suspends operations at mine for self isolation due to coronavirus fears

March 20 (Reuters) - Miner New Gold Inc NGD.TO said on Friday it has temporarily suspended operations at its Rainy River mine in Canada so that workers can follow the self-isolation period of fourteen days, amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Over the next two weeks the mine, which is situated close to the United States border, will maintain a minimum crew to monitor and maintain essential activities.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

