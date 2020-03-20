US Markets

New Gold suspends operations at mine for self isolation due to coronavirus fears

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

Miner New Gold Inc said on Friday it has temporarily suspended operations at its Rainy River mine in Canada so that workers can follow the self-isolation period of fourteen days, amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

March 20 (Reuters) - Miner New Gold Inc NGD.TO said on Friday it has temporarily suspended operations at its Rainy River mine in Canada so that workers can follow the self-isolation period of fourteen days, amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Over the next two weeks the mine, which is situated close to the United States border, will maintain a minimum crew to monitor and maintain essential activities.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular