New Gold Reports Strong Q3 Results and Outlook

New Gold Inc. has reported a stellar third quarter for 2024, achieving record free cash flow and significant production milestones. The company’s strong operational performance and disciplined financial management have bolstered its balance sheet, leading to substantial revenue and cash flow growth. With a focus on sustainable production, New Gold anticipates continued success into the fourth quarter.

