News & Insights

Stocks

New Gold Reports Strong Q3 Results and Outlook

October 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Gold (TSE:NGD) has released an update.

New Gold Inc. has reported a stellar third quarter for 2024, achieving record free cash flow and significant production milestones. The company’s strong operational performance and disciplined financial management have bolstered its balance sheet, leading to substantial revenue and cash flow growth. With a focus on sustainable production, New Gold anticipates continued success into the fourth quarter.

For further insights into TSE:NGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NGD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.