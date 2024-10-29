News & Insights

New Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 4c

October 29, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $252.0M vs. $201.3M last year. “New Afton delivered a strong operating quarter and completed critical C-Zone milestones ahead of schedule, while Rainy River delivered costs as planned, with all-in sustaining costs 29% lower quarter-over-quarter,” stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. “The Company continues to expect the Q4 to be its strongest quarter of the year, concluding a successful year that has seen New Gold (NGD) reach its free cash flow inflection point and deliver on key project milestones in pursuit of our objective to target a sustainable production platform of approximately 600,000 gold equivalent ounces per year until at least 2030.”

