New Gold to Report Q4 Results: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

New Gold NGD is expected to report a solid improvement in its earnings when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results later this week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGD’s earnings per share for the quarter has moved down by 3.6% over the past 60 days to 27 cents. The estimate indicates a significant 285.7% jump from the year-ago quarter’s earnings per share of seven cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

New Gold’s Earnings Surprise History

New Gold’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the period, the company has recorded an average earnings surprise of 41.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for New Gold

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for New Gold this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for NGD is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: New Gold currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Factors Likely to Have Shaped NGD’s Q4 Performance

Last month, the company reported its fourth-quarter 2025 production figures, providing a clear indication of how it likely performed during the period. Total gold production came in at 107,778 ounces, while copper output was reported at 11.0 million pounds.

The Rainy River mine produced 94,423 ounces of gold, delivering a strong 55% year-over-year increase. This robust performance more than offset the 32% decline in gold production at the New Afton mine, which delivered 13,355 ounces. As a result, overall quarterly gold production rose 34% year over year.

New Gold sold 104,886 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 36% from 77,281 ounces in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the New Afton mine produced 11 million pounds of copper, marking a 24% year-over-year decline, with copper sales also falling 24% to 10.3 million pounds.

NGD’s revenues for the quarter are likely to have benefited from higher gold sales volumes and the strong rally in gold prices throughout the period. While copper sales volumes were lower, firmer copper prices are expected to have partially offset this weakness. However, operating expenses are likely to have been higher than the year-ago quarter, primarily due to increased gold production levels. Overall, earnings are expected to show year-over-year improvement led by higher revenues.

NGD’s Price Performance

New Gold stock has surged 280.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 143.8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Performance of A Gold Mining Stock in Q4

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines’s bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $3.56 billion, up roughly 60.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 86 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from the earnings of 35 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Pan American Silver delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31.6%.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +3.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The consensus mark for Kinross Gold’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share. It indicates a year-over-year rise of 180%. Kinross Gold has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.