New Gold Reduces Royalty Rates, Strengthens Finances

New Gold Inc. has successfully renegotiated a reduction in royalty rates from 46% to 19.9% for their New Afton mine with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. The company funded this change through a combination of cash on hand, credit facilities, and a substantial equity offering of approximately $150 million, which closed with additional proceeds from a fully exercised over-allotment option. This strategic financial maneuver has streamlined New Gold’s royalty obligations and reinforced its capital structure.

