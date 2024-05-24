News & Insights

Stocks

New Gold Reduces Royalty Rates, Strengthens Finances

May 24, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Gold (TSE:NGD) has released an update.

New Gold Inc. has successfully renegotiated a reduction in royalty rates from 46% to 19.9% for their New Afton mine with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. The company funded this change through a combination of cash on hand, credit facilities, and a substantial equity offering of approximately $150 million, which closed with additional proceeds from a fully exercised over-allotment option. This strategic financial maneuver has streamlined New Gold’s royalty obligations and reinforced its capital structure.

For further insights into TSE:NGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NGD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.