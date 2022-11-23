New Gold Promotes Patrick Godin To Succeed Renaud Adams As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Canadian miner New Gold, Inc. (NGD.TO, NGD) announced Wednesday the appointment of Patrick Godin as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Godin succeeds Renaud Adams, who has served as CEO since September 2018.

Godin has been appointed to the Board and Adams has stepped down as a director of the Company, effective November 23, 2022.

Godin has been New Gold's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since his appointment in May 2022. He has more than 30 years of technical and operations experience in the mining industry, with a focus on mine development and operations.

Prior to his role with New Gold, Godin worked in various executive roles in the mining sector, including as President and CEO of Stornoway Diamond Corp.

He has also held roles as Vice President and COO of Pretium Resources Inc. and Vice President, Project Development for G Mining Services, where he worked on the development of various mining projects in the Americas and West Africa.

