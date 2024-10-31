New Gold price target lowered to C$5.25 from C$5.50 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin lowered the firm’s price target on New Gold (NGD) to C$5.25 from C$5.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings results, which beat on an adjusted EPS basis, but included lowered FY24 gold production guidance.

