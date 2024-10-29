New Gold options imply 5.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in New Gold (NGD) is normal with calls leading puts 19:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.0%, or 14c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.8%.
