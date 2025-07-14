New Gold (NGD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

New Gold (NGD) closed at $4.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold mining company had lost 4.28% lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of New Gold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.1, signifying a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.44 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +120% and +41.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for New Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.46% upward. New Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, New Gold is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.16 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NGD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

