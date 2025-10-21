New Gold (NGD) Stock Moves -11.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, New Gold (NGD) closed at $6.35, marking a -11.68% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Shares of the gold mining company witnessed a gain of 4.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of New Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.17, showcasing a 112.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.49 per share and a revenue of $1.41 billion, demonstrating changes of +145% and +52.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for New Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% lower within the past month. New Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, New Gold is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.87, which means New Gold is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.