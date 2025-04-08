New Gold (NGD) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

New Gold (NGD) closed the latest trading day at $2.98, indicating a -0.33% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold mining company had gained 7.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 12.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of New Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 200% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40% and +21.15%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for New Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.02% higher within the past month. New Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note New Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.87. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.9.

Investors should also note that NGD has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NGD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

