New Gold (NGD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, New Gold (NGD) closed at $2.19, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 20.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of New Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $906.5 million, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +15.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for New Gold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 37.26% increase. Currently, New Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note New Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.03.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NGD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.