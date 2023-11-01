New Gold (NGD) Price Target Increased by 6.21% to 1.54

The average one-year price target for New Gold (AMEX:NGD) has been revised to 1.54 / share. This is an increase of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 1.45 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.06 to a high of 2.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.86% from the latest reported closing price of 1.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGD is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 310,318K shares. The put/call ratio of NGD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 65,096K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,243K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 6.78% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 35,979K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,966K shares, representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 2.77% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 23,585K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,711K shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 16,037K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,673K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,773K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,606K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 15.15% over the last quarter.

New Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project located in British Columbia and a 6% equity stake in Artemis. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.