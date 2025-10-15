New Gold (NGD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

New Gold (NGD) closed the most recent trading day at $7.31, moving +2.6% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

The gold mining company's stock has climbed by 10.73% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of New Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 112.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.5 per share and a revenue of $1.41 billion, signifying shifts of +150% and +52.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for New Gold should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. New Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, New Gold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.5.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

