New Gold (NGD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, New Gold (NGD) was up +1.11% at $4.54. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Shares of the gold mining company have depreciated by 8.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of New Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of $0.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 400%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +135% and +41.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for New Gold should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.24% higher. Right now, New Gold possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, New Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.86 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Should You Invest in New Gold Inc. (NGD)?

